Austin Wells News: Drives in three Thursday

Wells went 1-for-3 with three RBI in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Seattle.

Wells was able to rack up at least three RBI for the seventh time this year, and he drove in two in the ninth inning to tie the game at 5-5. The 25-year-old lefty-hitting backstop occasionally loses playing time to Ben Rice behind the plate in New York's loaded lineup, but the former is doing his part to maintain a steady role. Wells is batting .271 with three homers, three doubles and 10 RBI over his last 48 at-bats (14 games).