Austin Wells News: Goes deep Saturday
Wells went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mets on Saturday.
Wells plated New York's second run of the game with a solo shot to right field in the third inning. The long ball snapped a 15-game homerless stretch by the backstop and increased his total to 12 home runs on the season -- tied for fourth among big-league catchers. Wells was also looked at by a trainer early in the game after taking a foul tip off his mask, but he remained in the contest and is in the lineup again Sunday, batting eighth and starting behind the plate.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now