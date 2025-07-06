Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Austin Wells headshot

Austin Wells News: Homers again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Wells went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

Wells got the scoring started with a solo blast in the third inning and then drove in another run on a groundout in the fourth. The catcher has now hit safely in eight of his past 11 games, highlighted by the two home runs he hit over the weekend. For the year, he's slashing .220/.280/.448 with 13 homers, 48 RBI, 28 runs scored and three steals across 271 plate appearances.

Austin Wells
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now