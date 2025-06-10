Austin Wells News: Plates five

Wells went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a two-run double and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Royals.

Wells accumulated five RBI for the second time this season, clubbing his 11th homer and his 11th double of the campaign as part of the monster day. The catcher has registered a hit in eight of his last 10 outings, going 11-for-34 (.324) with three homers, 10 RBI and seven runs during that stretch.