Austin Wells News: Sitting in second straight game

Wells is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

The left-handed-hitting Wells will remain on the bench for the second time in as many days, with both of his absences coming against right-handed pitchers. After Ben Rice picked up the start behind the dish in Sunday's 12-5 win over the Athletics, J.C. Escarra will handle catching duties for the series opener in Toronto. Since matching a season high with five RBI in a June 10 win over the Royals, Wells is slashing just .159/.191/.205 over a stretch of 13 games.