Austin Wynns News: Getting afternoon off
Wynns is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.
Wynns had started behind the dish in the first two games of the series and went 1-for-8 with a double and an RBI, but he'll take a seat for the finale while Willie MacIver receives the nod at catcher. Since being acquired by the Athletics on June 8, Wynns has slashed .179/.207.464 with two home runs and six RBI.
