Austin Wynns News: Not starting Sunday

Wynns is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

The Athletics released a lineup earlier Sunday that featured Wynns at catcher, but Willie MacIver will instead get the nod behind the plate for the series finale. The team hasn't indicated that Wynns' removal from the lineup was the result of any injury or illness, so the veteran backstop is presumably just getting a breather. Wynns and MacIver have now alternated starts at catcher over the last eight games, but both are expected to see their opportunities dwindle when Shea Langeliers (oblique) likely returns from the injured list during the upcoming week.