Austin Wynns News: On bench in Langeliers' return

Wynns is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Wynns had been splitting playing time at catcher with Willie MacIver for the past three weeks while Shea Langeliers (oblique) was on the injured list, but Wynns' modest role is likely to become even smaller after the Athletics activated Langeliers on Monday. Though he ended up sticking on the 26-man active roster over MacIver -- who was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas -- Wynns is likely to make just one or two starts per week now that Langeliers is back with the big club.