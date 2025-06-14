Austin Wynns News: Swats first homer with new club

Wynns went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

The veteran catcher turned on a Michael Wacha two-seamer in the second inning, giving Wynns his fourth long ball of the season and his first as a member of the A's. He came into 2025 with a career OPS of .642 and a career high of just four homers, but the 34-year-old now sports a stunning .354/.404/.667 slash line in 52 plate appearances this season between the Reds and A's. Wynns has been alternating starts with Willie MacIver over the last four games, an arrangement that could continue while Shea Langeliers (oblique) remains sidelined.