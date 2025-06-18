Menu
Bailey Falter News: Hit hard in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Falter didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Tigers, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Three of the five hits off the southpaw went for extra bases, including homers by Wenceel Perez in the second inning and Javier Baez in the fifth. Falter has avoided getting tagged with a loss since April 27, going 4-0 over his last nine trips to the mound while posting a stunning 1.99 ERA and 0.99 WHIP despite a lackluster 28:17 K:BB in 49.2 innings. He'll try to keep that streak going in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Rangers.

Bailey Falter
Pittsburgh Pirates
