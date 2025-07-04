Bailey Falter News: Mixed results in fourth loss

Falter (6-4) took the loss Friday against the Mariners, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

After working just 1.2 innings in a rain-shortened appearance in his last start, Falter managed his longest outing Friday since his May 31 start. The four strikeouts matched the southpaw's most in his last eight appearances, and he avoided lending a free pass for the first time since May 20. Falter will take a 3.69 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 56:32 K:BB across 92.2 frames on the road his next time out against the Royals, who have a paltry .588 OPS versus left-handed pitching since and including June 6.