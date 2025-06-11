Bailey Falter News: Sharp in Wednesday's win

Falter (5-3) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 5-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out three.

The left-hander blanked Miami through five innings before serving up a solo shot to Heriberto Hernandez to lead off the sixth, and he quickly got the hook one batter later after just 71 pitches (50 strikes). It was the first long ball Falter had given up since May 3, and over his last eight outings he's compiled an impressive 1.61 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 44.2 innings despite a mediocre 24:16 K:BB. He faces a tougher test in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Detroit.