Bailey Falter News: Start cut short due to rain delay

Falter did not factor into Saturday's decision against the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings.

Falter did not return for the top of the second inning following an 89-minute rain delay, and he finished his start tossing 30 pitches (19 strikes). It's unclear whether Falter will be moved up in the rotation given his shortened outing, but for now, he is slated to make his next start against the Mariners on the road next weekend.