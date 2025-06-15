Bailey Horn Injury: On shelf at Triple-A
Triple-A Toledo placed Horn on its 7-day injured list May 24 due to left elbow inflammation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Horn last pitched for Toledo on May 17 before landing on the shelf a week later, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return to the Tigers' top affiliate. He began a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday and has given up four runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk over 1.2 innings through his first two appearances.
