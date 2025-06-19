Bailey Horn News: Returns from IL

Horn (elbow) struck out a batter and worked around two walks in a scoreless inning of relief Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Horn missed just under a month of action for the Triple-A club while he recovered from left elbow inflammation. The 27-year-old southpaw holds a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster and previously made one relief appearance for the big club in April, but he'll likely stick around in Toledo for the foreseeable future.