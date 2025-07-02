Bailey Horn News: Up with big club for doubleheader
The Tigers recalled Horn from Triple-A Toledo to serve as their 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.
Horn is expected to be returned to Toledo immediately following the second game of the doubleheader. The lefty reliever previously made his lone relief appearance of the season for Detroit back on April 22 against the Padres, striking out two and allowing one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.
