Barrett Kent News: Cleared for return

Kent (undisclosed) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Kent missed time while on the mend from an undisclosed injury, but he completed a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on July 5 and made his first appearance of the season for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Friday. He managed to avoid damage despite dealing with plenty of traffic on the bases, firing 3.2 scoreless frames while allowing three hits and three walks and striking out four.