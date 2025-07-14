Ben Abeldt News: Picked in fifth round by Texas

The Rangers have selected Abeldt with the 146th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player draft.

Abeldt missed his final season at TCU following Tommy John surgery but was one of the best relievers in the country before getting hurt, putting up a 29.5 percent strikeout rate. The 21-year-old could be given a shot to start in pro ball, but as a crossfire lefty, he likely profiles best in the bullpen as a potential late-inning arm.