Ben Brown News: Holds Brewers in check in win

Brown (4-5) recorded the win Tuesday against the Brewers, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

The long ball remained an issue for Brown, who gave up at least one home run in his third consecutive start, but he was able to limit the damage despite surrendering four extra-base hits. It was the third time in the 25-year-old right-hander's last three starts that he threw at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer, which has helped improve his ERA to 5.57 to go with a 1.48 WHIP and 88:25 K:BB across 74.1 innings for the season. Brown has still conceded at least five runs on five occasions in 2025, so he'll likely remain a volatile fantasy option this weekend in a challenging test versus the Mariners.