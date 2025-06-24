Ben Brown News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Cubs optioned Brown to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

The Cubs were going to need to clear a spot in the rotation for Shota Imanaga's (hamstring) return later this week, and Brown sealed his fate when he got rocked for eight runs over five innings in Monday's start versus the Cardinals. The righty has offered occasional flashes of brilliance, but they've come with rough patches, as well, and Brown will carry a 6.13 ERA back to Iowa.