Ben Casparius News: Adds another win
Casparius (6-1) picked up the win Sunday against Washington, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts over five innings.
Casparius followed Shohei Ohtani for a second consecutive outing and completed five frames for the first time this season. All of the damage against Casparius came with one swing of the bat when Nathaniel Lowe launched a three-run home run in the third inning. In his last three outings, Casparius has allowed six runs with a 6:4 K:BB over 12.2 innings. He's in line to make his next appearance against Kansas City, though he may follow Ohtani again.
