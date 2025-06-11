Ben Casparius News: Could get stretched out

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Wednesday that Casparius could be stretched out as a starting pitcher, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Casparius is starting Wednesday's contest in San Diego, and he won't be used as a traditional opener, according to Roberts. The right-hander hasn't recorded more than five outs or thrown more than 28 pitches in an appearance in nearly three weeks, but he's gone at least three innings in four outings this season and was used primarily as a starter in the minors. The Dodgers are seeking rotation help amidst a slew of injuries, and Roberts feels more comfortable with the idea of moving Casparius into the rotation because the team just got Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates back in the bullpen.