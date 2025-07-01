Ben Casparius News: Expected to pitch Friday

Casparius is expected to pitch in some capacity Friday versus the Astros, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Casparius last pitched Saturday versus the Royals, being tagged with a loss after giving up six runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings while operating as the bulk reliever behind Shohei Ohtani. It's unclear if Casparius will draw the start Friday or come out of the bullpen, but he'll look to get the sour taste out of his mouth from his last outing. The 26-year-old has posted a 3.97 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 54 punchouts over 25 appearances, including two starts, with the Dodgers in 2025.