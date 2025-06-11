Ben Casparius News: Moving into rotation

Manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's 5-2 win over San Diego that Casparius will operate as a traditional starter in his next appearance, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. "Where we're at now, currently, he's certainly showing that he's one of five [starters]," Roberts said of Casparius. "The next time he's on the mound, it'll be as a starter."

Casparius technically made his second start of the season Wednesday, but he was deployed as something between an opener and a traditional starter after he had previously been working out of the bullpen. The right-hander was still stretched out enough to give the Dodgers four innings and 54 pitches in the outing, finishing the night with two strikeouts and one earned run allowed on three hits and two walks. The 26-year-old has found success no matter how the Dodgers have used him this season, as he now owns a shiny 2.86 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 46:9 K:BB across 44 innings. He'll still likely be on somewhat of a workload restriction in his next start -- which is expected to fall early next week at home versus the Padres -- but Casparius could be capable of giving the Dodgers five or six innings and around 70 to 80 pitches.