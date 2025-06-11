Ben Casparius News: Moving to rotation

Manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's win over San Diego that Casparius' next appearance will be as a starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Roberts previously suggested that Casparius may move into a starting role to help out a Dodgers rotation that has been decimated by injuries. The 26-year-old righty pitched four innings of one-run ball during Wednesday's bullpen game -- a good enough showing for the team to commit to using him as a starter for the immediate future. Casparius has worked primarily out of the bullpen to the tune of a 2.79 ERA since arriving in the majors last season, though he served as a starter in nearly all of his minor-league outings.