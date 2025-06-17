Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ben Casparius headshot

Ben Casparius News: Nabs win in bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Casparius (5-1) was credited with a victory against San Diego on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings.

Shohei Ohtani made his much-anticipated Dodgers debut as a pitcher Monday, pushing Casparius to bulk relief after manager Dave Roberts mentioned last week that the 26-year-old would be moving into the rotation. Ohtani went just one inning, however, and Casparius got the call with two outs in the second frame following a brief outing by Anthony Banda. Casparius surrendered an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth inning and a soo homer to Manny Machado in the sixth, but he pitched well enough to notch the victory. It's not yet clear how Roberts will manage Casparius' outings moving forward -- there's still a chance the right-hander will get an opportunity to function as a traditional starter soon, but he'll likely work in bulk relief again until Ohtani has enough starts under his belt to serve as more than an opener.

Ben Casparius
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now