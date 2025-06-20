Ben Casparius News: Set to follow Ohtani again

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Casparius will "most likely" work in bulk relief behind Shohei Ohtani in the latter's next start Sunday against the Nationals, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Though he was cleared to make his first appearance on the mound since August 2023 in Monday's game against the Padres after completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Ohtani wasn't fully built up for a traditional starting role and ended up tossing 28 pitches as a one-inning opener. Casparius, meanwhile, took on the brunt on the workload for the pitching staff, covering 3.2 innings and giving up two runs en route to claiming his fifth win of the season. Ohtani should be capable of covering around 2-to-3 innings Sunday, but Casparius once again profiles as the Dodgers' pitcher most likely to qualify for a win, making him an appealing streaming option against a Nationals squad that has stumbled to a 2-15 record thus far in June.