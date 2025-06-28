Ben Casparius News: Takes loss in bulk relief

Casparius (6-2) took the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over four innings.

Casparius generated an impressive 13 whiffs on 85 pitches but was ultimately undone by a four-run fifth inning. While he entered the outing with back-to-back wins, the 26-year-old has now allowed 11 earned runs over 12.2 innings in three consecutive appearances following Shohei Ohtani. He carries a 3.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 54:12 K:BB across 56.2 innings this season and is likely to pitch behind Ohtani again in a home matchup with the Astros next weekend.