The Tigers have selected Jacobs with the 98th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-1 southpaw out of Arizona State, Jacobs had a 4.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 120:45 K:BB in 83.2 innings this spring. He has a well-rounded arsenal, although he doesn't have one standout pitch. Jacobs' will need to throw more strikes to stick as a starter in pro ball.