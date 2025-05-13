Ben Lively Injury: Lands on IL with flexor strain

The Guardians placed Lively on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a right flexor strain, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Lively was forced from Monday's start versus the Brewers with what was called right forearm inflammation at the time, but subsequent testing has revealed a more serious injury. It's not clear at this point how long he might be sidelined, but it will undoubtedly be longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Kolby Allard threw three scoreless innings Monday after Lively exited and looks to be the most likely candidate to fill Livey's rotation spot in the short term.