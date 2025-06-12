Ben Rice News: Could get starts at catcher soon

Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated Wednesday that Rice could see starts at catcher after Giancarlo Stanton (elbows) returns from the 60-day injured list, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Rice caught two innings in Tuesday's win over the Royals, with Boone calling Rice's performance behind the plate "noticeably excellent." It's the fifth time this season that Rice has seen action at catcher this season, and while he has yet to make a start at catcher at the big-league level, it was his primary position in the minors. Rice is not going to overtake Austin Wells at catcher for the Yankees, but mixing him in at the position will allow Boone to fit Stanton and others in the lineup. It would also greatly boost Rice's fantasy appeal if he's able to gain catcher eligibility.