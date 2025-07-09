Ben Rice News: Playing time trending down
Rice is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
Over his last eight games, Rice has gone just 4-for-27 with a .324 on-base percentage, and his lack of recent production is beginning to cost him some playing time. For the fourth time in five matchups with a right-handed starting pitcher (Logan Evans), the left-handed-hitting Rice will head to the bench while the Yankees go with Paul Goldschmidt at first base and Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter.
