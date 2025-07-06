Ben Rice News: Resting Sunday

Rice is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Rice will head to the bench for the series finale after he had started in three of the Yankees' last four games while going 4-for-15 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and two runs. The Yankees will open Sunday's contest with Austin Wells behind the plate, Paul Goldschmidt at first base and Giancarlo Stanton as their designated hitter.