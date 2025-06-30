Ben Williamson News: Sitting for second time in three games

Williamson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The rookie will head to the bench for the second time in three games while Miles Mastrobuoni gets the nod at third base. Though Williamson has produced an adequate .254 batting average since being promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on April 13, he's drawn walks at a weak 4.1 percent rate and isn't hitting for much power (.052 ISO). Mastrobuoni profiles as more of a utility player and might not be a serious threat to unseat Williamson atop the depth chart, but Seattle could look outside the organization for an upgrade at third base prior to the July 31 trade deadline if the team remains in the thick of the playoff picture.