Bennett Sousa News: Collects extra-inning save

Sousa struck out one in a perfect 10th inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Angels.

Josh Hader worked the ninth to keep the game tied at 2-2, and with Bryan Abreu having handled the eighth, Sousa got the call to close things out after Houston grabbed the lead in the top of the 10th. The southpaw's first save came in a nearly identical scenario, as he wrapped up a 10-inning win over the Guardians on June 7 after Hader got the ninth. Sousa hasn't allowed a run in June, posting a 0.31 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 9.2 innings, and he appears to be working his way onto the fringes of the high-leverage picture for the Astros.