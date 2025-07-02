Bennett Sousa News: Nabs third save Wednesday

Sousa secured the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Closer Josh Hader was presumably unavailable after notching the save in Tuesday's victory over Colorado, opening up a rare save opportunity for Sousa. Through 32.1 frames, Sousa has emerged as a weapon out of Houston's bullpen with a 1.95 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB. The southpaw has also converted each of his three save chances to go with two holds this year, but he should continue to serve primarily as a middle reliever and setup man going forward.