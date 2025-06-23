Menu
Billy Amick News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

High-A Cedar Rapids reinstated Amick (oblique) from the 7-day injured list Monday.

Amick has been cleared to make his return to the Cedar Rapids lineup for the first time since April 30 after he had been sidelined for seven weeks with a left oblique strain. The 22-year-old infielder was activated after he completed a six-game rehab assignment between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Fort Myers.

Billy Amick
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
