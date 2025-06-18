Billy Cook News: Moves up from Triple-A

The Pirates recalled Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Cook has met up with the Pirates in Detroit and will likely be available for at least the remaining two games of the team's series versus the Tigers to provide extra coverage in the outfield after Bryan Reynolds (personal) was placed on the paternity list in a corresponding move. Reynolds will have to be activated by Saturday, at which point Cook will most likely head back to Indianapolis. Cook had spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A, slashing .266/.350/.329 with no home runs and 10 steals over 62 games.