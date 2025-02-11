Billy Hamilton News: Seeking NRI contract
Hamilton is looking for a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Networkreports.
Hamilton most recently played for Charros de Jalisco in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, posting a .699 OPS with three home runs and 38 stolen bases in 64 games. The 34-year-old speedster last saw action in the big leagues in 2023 with the White Sox, going hitless in two plate appearances.
Billy Hamilton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now