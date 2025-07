The Mets optioned Tidwell to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Tidwell picked up his first career win in the big leagues Wednesday against the Brewers, but not before giving up three runs over 4.1 innings. The 24-year-old now owns a 9.00 ERA and 2.20 WHIP through 15 frames in the majors and will head back to Syracuse in order to right the ship.