Blade Tidwell

Blade Tidwell News: Set to rejoin big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

The Mets will recall Tidwell from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Friday's game in Pittsburgh, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

He would appear set to absorb the roster spot vacated by Griffin Canning, who is likely in line for an extended absence after suffering an Achilles injury in Thursday's win over Atlanta. Tidwell will be available out of the bullpen for now, but he is an option to fill Canning's rotation spot, at least until Sean Manaea (oblique/elbow) is ready.

Blade Tidwell
New York Mets
