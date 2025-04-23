Blair Henley News: Cut by Houston

The Astros released Henley on March 12.

Henley reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024, making one appearance in April and getting knocked around for five earned runs on four hits and three walks while recording one out. The Astros sent him back to the minors shortly thereafter and outrighted him off the 40-man roster in June. He remained part of the organization for the remainder of last season and for most of spring training before the Astros elected to part ways with the 27-year-old right-hander. Henley may have to look toward the independent ranks or head overseas if he wants to continue his career.