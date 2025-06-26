Blake Mitchell Injury: Resumes rehab stint

Mitchell (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday in the Arizona Complex League.

Mitchell, one of the Royals' top prospects, had his 2025 campaign disrupted by a fractured hamate bone in his right wrist that required surgery Feb. 26. His initial rehab assignment was shut down May 13, but he returned to game action in the Arizona Complex League on June 23, starting 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and three walks across two games. The 2023 first-round pick showcased impressive plate discipline and power in Low-A last season, slashing .238/.376/.439 with 37 extra-base hits and 50 RBI over 106 games before struggling in a brief five-game stint at High-A. Mitchell remains a ways off from the big leagues, but Kansas City has to be encouraged by his return to game action and continued progress toward rejoining a full-season affiliate.