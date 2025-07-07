Blake Mitchell News: Returns from 7-day IL

High-A Quad Cities reinstated Mitchell (wrist) from the 7-day injured list Monday.

Mitchell has been cleared to make his 2025 debut in the Midwest League after he broke his right wrist in late February and required surgery, which kept him on the shelf for the first three months of the season. The catching prospect received the green light to join Quad Cities after he slashed .286/.487/.464 with one home run and three stolen bases in 39 plate appearances during his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.