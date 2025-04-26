Fantasy Baseball
Blake Perkins Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Brewers transferred Perkins (shin) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Perkins has been on the injured list all season after suffering a lower-leg fracture early in spring training, and moving to the 60-day IL will officially keep him out until at least May 26. He'll surrender his roster spot to Daz Cameron, who was selected to the active roster Saturday to replace the injured Garrett Mitchell (oblique).

Blake Perkins
Milwaukee Brewers
