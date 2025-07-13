Menu
Blake Sabol News: Shipped to White Sox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 13, 2025

The White Sox acquired Sabol from the Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for cash.

Sabol is expected to report to Triple-A Charlotte, where he'll bolster the organization's catching depth after prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero were both promoted to the big leagues earlier this season. The 27-year-old Sabol has spent most of the season at the Triple-A level with Boston's affiliate in Worcester, slashing .167/.281/.299 with three home runs and seven steals over 167 plate appearances.

