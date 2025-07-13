Blake Sabol News: Shipped to White Sox

The White Sox acquired Sabol from the Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for cash.

Sabol is expected to report to Triple-A Charlotte, where he'll bolster the organization's catching depth after prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero were both promoted to the big leagues earlier this season. The 27-year-old Sabol has spent most of the season at the Triple-A level with Boston's affiliate in Worcester, slashing .167/.281/.299 with three home runs and seven steals over 167 plate appearances.