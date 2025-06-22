Menu
Blake Treinen headshot

Blake Treinen Injury: Continues to progress toward return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Treinen (forearm) has advanced to using his entire pitch mix during his throwing progression, per MLB.com.

Treinen resumed playing catch in mid-May, and then began throwing bullpens in early June. The right-handed reliever recently became eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL, but he probably won't return to the Dodgers' bullpen until at least early July. Trienen will likely be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to face big-league pitching again.

Blake Treinen
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
