Blake Treinen Injury: Facing hitters Wednesday

Treinen (forearm) will face live at-bats Wednesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Treinen will throw to live hitters for the first time in his recovery from a right forearm sprain, which has sidelined him since mid-April. The right-hander is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list, and Wednesday's session will be a major step in determining if he's ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment.