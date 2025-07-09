Menu
Blake Treinen Injury: Making rehab appearance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 11:17am

Treinen (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Treinen has been shelved since mid-April with a right forearm sprain, so he will likely need a handful of rehab outings before rejoining the Dodgers bullpen. The veteran reliever could be back on the active roster for the start of the second half if all goes well during his rehab assignment.

