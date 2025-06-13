Menu
Blake Treinen headshot

Blake Treinen Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 13, 2025 at 3:47pm

Treinen (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen was cleared to play catch in mid-May, and Friday marked his second bullpen session since landing on the injured list in mid-April due to a right forearm sprain. He'll likely need multiple bullpen sessions without setbacks before embarking on a rehab assignment, by which point the Dodgers should have a better idea of timeline for his return to the majors. Treinen posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across eight innings prior to his injury.

Blake Treinen
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
